Deutsche Bank announces the entry of Pierpaolo Di Stefano (ex Cdp) as new Vice Chairman, EMEA Origination & Advisory

Pierpaolo DiStefano enters the German banking giant, assuming the role of vice president of the division EMEA Origination & Advisory (O&A) starting from 1 January 2023. Already a manager with extensive experience in the field of M&A, he will report directly to Berthold FuerstGlobal Co-Head, M&A.

Di Stefano, expert of Investment Banking and financial services, will be able to guarantee international connectivity to the bank’s platform. For the past four years, he has been Chief Investment Officer of Deposits and Loans Fund and managing director of Cdp Equity, the strategic equity investment management vehicle of the Cdp Group, in which role it coordinated direct and indirect investments of over 10 billion euros in various sectors, including infrastructure, IT, digital payments, financial services and ‘industry. Prior to joining CDP, Di Stefano spent 25 years in the Investment Banking industry, holding leadership roles in You quote and other international banks.

On the sidelines of the announcement of the appointment, Berthold Fuerstglobal co head M&A of Deutsche Bank, expressed his approval thus: “We are delighted to welcome to Deutsche Bank a Pierpaolowhich will have a fundamental role in strengthening the strategic dialogue with our customers in the EMEA regionoffering its input and expertise on pan-European opportunities and securing leadership to the Italian team of Origination & Advisory”.

