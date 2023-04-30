If you’ve dreamed of pushing your bike beyond the normal limits, fascinated by what professional riders do perhaps in MotoGP or Superbike, this two-wheeler for sale is for you. It is a very rare Pierobon X85R, the kit developed by the Italian specialist in the production of racing frames that some ago launched this very high performance customization for Ducati 1199 Panigale owners. The tuning package included the frame, airbox, intake duct, rear subframe, footpegs and side plates for the electronics.

The Pierobon X85R kit

In particular, one of the peculiarities of this kit was precisely the presence of the frame, made of 25CrMo4 steel alloy tubes and side plates in EN AW-6082 T6 aluminum alloy, machined from solid. It could fit any Ducati Panigale 1199 with the owner being able to buy the package for around 12,000 euros. Pierobon production has always been artisanal, which is why the number of X85R kits is really small and finding one on the road is truly a rarity.

A special motorcycle in New Zealand

To the point that to find an owner of a Pierobon X85R you have to go as far as New Zealand, where this authentic track beast has been put up for sale. This bike is powered by the engine of one of the Ducati 1199 Panigale RS F18s with which Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri competed in 2018, the last year of the Superquadro engine in Superbike before the Borgo Panigale manufacturer brought the Panigale V4 to the competition. According to its owner, the bike puts out 209hp off the dyno and has only done 275km since the last full engine rebuild.

Other special features

In addition to the Pierobon frame and subframe, the bike on sale in New Zealand also features the SBK swingarm of the official Ducati team bikes, with 30 mm more length than the stock swingarm. The electronics are also original, with the Magneti Marelli WorldSBK control unit featuring a monochromatic dashboard. From a chassis point of view, the Pierobon X85R features the Öhlins pressurized racing fork and the FG Gubellini FFX-T rear shock absorber with a special anchorage to the Ducati Corse swingarm. The package on this special bike also includes Marchesini magnesium wheels, a Ducati Corse brushed aluminum tank, a complete ZARD exhaust system and a carbon fiber fairing with Kevlar reinforcements. So what is the price of this Pierobon X85R? The announcement on Racebikemart.com reads 42,500 euros, with the owner ready to take on even half of the transport costs and possible negotiations for different offers.