Andrea Pierobon, Cittadella’s goalkeeper coach is being treated for leukemia, but wanted to reach out to the club and his teammates, as well as the players, to congratulate him on his salvation. Not being able to be there in person, he entrusted his emotions to a letter.

“Hello everyone – he wrote -. I’m sorry not to be there with you tonight. As you know I’m in Milan for treatment. I should have been here on Friday, but I absolutely couldn’t miss the match. These ten months have been the most demanding and hardest of my career and my life. I realize that I am lucky to have people like you close by. I wanted to thank the president Andrea and the whole Gabrielli family, the vice presidents Pavin and Maffei, my fraternal colleagues on the staff, the director Marchetti, coach Gorini, Roberto Musso, Andrea Redigolo and Nicola Donazzan; doctors Rettore, Candido and Bordin; masseurs Giovanni and Nicola; warehouse workers Clara, Serena, Sabrina, Tommy and Mariano; the guys from the office and all the members of the AS family Cittadella. You have always supported and encouraged me not to give up, even in difficult moments. You have never made me feel alone. I thank my friend and colleague Andrea Campagnolo, a valid substitute in moments of my difficulty”.

The promise

—

His boys, as Pierobon himself recounts, had made him a promise and kept it: “The evening of 03/23/2023 will remain a special memory for me and the turning point of our season – he continues -. You guys have surprised everyone by coming to my house to show your closeness, your encouragement, but above all a great promise: “Mister, we will fight with you and we will reach salvation”. Thanks Guys, I was sure you would keep your promise. Now it’s up to me! I will play this match to the fullest, as I always have. Let me tell you the latest about my goalkeepers. Elhan, for yet another amazing championship done. You were exceptional, always decisive. Now you have your national team in June, another prize for the commitment and sacrifice this year. To the young Filippo, you have important qualities. Believe in yourself, believe in yourself and you will become a great goalkeeper. To Luca, a boy always ready to help Elhan and Filippo, the first to encourage everyone, to cheer at every goal. You deserved the last match as a protagonist and this rewards you for what you have done and given. I’m lucky to have coached three professionals like you, but above all three real men”. Finally, he entrusts the celebrations to his teammates: “Friday was an immense joy, you gave me great strength. Thanks again to director Stefano Marchetti and mister Gorini for dedicating this salvation to me. Now make a toast for me too. I hug you all and I love you.”