Piero Quispe had a year of glory with University of Sports, after winning star 27 for the cream box. Chosen as the best player of the Peruvian tournament in 2023, the young midfielder was signed by Pumas, from Mexico. After an emotional farewell with his family, Piero Quispe traveled with his girlfriend, Cielo Berríos. Before the first hours of 2024, the young woman shared a striking reflection.

What did Cielo Berríos, Piero Quispe's girlfriend, say?

Internet users made the name Cielo Berríos a trend, when Piero Quispe dedicated tender publications to him. Recently, she reflected on the upbringing her parents gave her and praised them.

“Thanks to my parents, I am very strong now. They taught me that not everything in life is easy, they both grew up from very low and I admire them for giving me everything and not material things, but true love. My dad, a hard-working person to this day, I admire you so much for being the man you are. Only the family knows about all the hard times we have gone through. Moments that will never be erased from our minds. Thank you, dad, for stopping you from buying things and buying us, for fulfilling my dream of traveling to Cancun, for giving us everything and most importantly, my studies,” he wrote.

“My mother, my best friend, with her I can talk about everything and never keep anything to myself. She never missed a performance of mine and she always cared about my grades to this day in college. Thank you for advising me and never leaving us alone,” she added.

Finally, Cielo Berríos highlighted the principles and values ​​that his parents instilled in him. “I will never get married to tell you that, without you, I would not have been a good girl,” she said.

Cielo Berríos thanks her parents for all the love and attention. Photo: Instagram/Cielo Berríos

Piero Quispe: how did Cielo Berríos and the Peruvian soccer player spend the New Year?

As could be seen in the stories of Cielo Berriosshe decided to celebrate the New Year with Piero Quispe, in what looks like a party or nighttime event. They toasted and took photos together.