The chosen best player in League 1 in 2023, Piero Quispe, He flew to Mexico to continue his career, accompanied by his girlfriend Cielo Berríos. The Liga MX puma became owner of the 'South American jewel' (as the local press presented it), and already had its first minutes. While this is happening, Cielo Berríos, the soccer player's girlfriend, shares her daily life and some tourist sites that she visits on social networks. As of this writing, the young woman enjoys almost 78,000 followers.

How old is Cielo Berríos and how old is Piero Quispe?

Cielo Berrios He is currently 20 years old, while Piero Quispe is 22 years old, therefore, both have a difference of 2 years. They spent New Year's together and were seen on their Instagram stories.

Piero Quispe and Cielo Berríos traveled to France, Italy and Spain, after the Universitario de Deportes championship. Photo: Instagram/Cielo Berríos

What recognition did Piero Quispe win in Peru?

The year 2023 was very successful for Piero Quispe in his professional career. The talented soccer player won his first title with Universitario de Deportes and debuted with the Peruvian national team shirt. In addition, he was chosen as the best player of the season in League 1. In 2024, the midfielder moved to Mexico to join Pumas de la UNAM as a new reinforcement.