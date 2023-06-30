Piero Peru stops. “I got a loud acoustic shock from the headphones. This exacerbated the tinnitus, making it very aggressive. I’ll need a forced rest for my rocker ears.” So the singer announced that he had to forcibly take a break. Fans expected to see him during the “Extreme live” summer tour, which has therefore been postponed.

Pelù tried to save the concerts right up to the last minute, consulting the best ENTs, but there was nothing to be done. “My girls, I never wanted to give you this communication but at this point it is inevitable,” he wrote to his followers. “I received the unanimous communication that I will need a rest, therefore the ‘Extreme’ tour of this summer 2023 will have to be postponed for a few months”.

“These are very delicate days for me as I have never given up on any live show, even with broken ribs after my stage diving, but I have to face this new reality with clarity”. Those who think, however, that this means a retirement will be disappointed: “Warning, this is NOT a farewell to the scenes but just a see you as soon as possible,” added the rocker.

“I will take advantage of this special period to advance with the composition and production of the new album which is already giving me great emotions. Thanks to all the local promoters and of course the many thousands of you who had already booked tickets for the tour. Thanks to the Bandidos. I promise we’ll hug again as soon as possible. I love you Ragazzoccc!!!”, concluded Pelù.