The figure of Enzo Ferrari it lives on as an indelible memory in the hearts of enthusiasts in general, not just Ferrari enthusiasts. Who followed in his footsteps was the son Pierowho joined the family business in 1965: today he is Vice President of Ferrari, and holds 10% of the shares of the Maranello car manufacturer.

How many teachings

“In my presence he has never cited a car as an example of beauty or performance”Piero Ferrari told the microphones of La Gazzetta dello Sport, recalling how his father Enzo’s motto recited “the best Ferrari would always be next“. But this is not the only teaching Piero received from his father: “He taught me to look aheadwithout dwelling on the past, because the past teaches but then the future must be planned”.

Today’s Ferraris

It is true that today’s road-going Ferraris are different from those of the past in many respects: just think of the new ones Thoroughbred, the first crossover in the history of the Maranello house. A car which, Piero is sure, would have married the canons of his father Enzo: “Everyone thinks of Ferrari as a symbol of super sports cars, but it was my father who built the first 2+2, because he used it for himself and loved driving it. He has always wanted the brand was not a prisoner of the stereotype of the hard and pure machine. Thus were born the 250, the 330, the 365 and so on up to the most recent four-seater”.

That 250 2+2+…

Even today the bond between father and son is indissoluble. An emotional and mental bond, which also materializes in a particular car: “I’ve been looking for one for a long time Ferrari 250 2+2 which he drove almost daily and on which I took trips alongside him. I didn’t track down that chassis number, but I found an identical one from 1962. After I restore it, I keep it in my garage, I see it every day and sometimes I drive it“.