Unfortunately the image of Charles Leclerc in the barriers of Curva 11 of Paul Ricard it was the cover of the weekend of Formula 1 in France, with the Monegasque Ferrari desperate for having finished in the worst way the race started from pole position. But the confidence of the Maranello team in its driver is absolutely unchanged and in fact no one wanted to excessively criticize the 25-year-old from Monte Carlo, who publicly took responsibility for the accident in front of the cameras. And also the vice president of the Red team, Piero Ferrari, wanted to reiterate the company’s esteem for the boy: “In Maranello we are all with Leclerc. A mistake does not make us change our mind. Charles is the symbol of the Scuderia’s present and together with Sainz he will give us a great future. When Leclerc went off the track I immediately imagined his displeasure, even his desperation. I didn’t need to hear him scream on the radio. I’m an age, I know the psychology of pilots ”.

The son of the ‘Drake’, in the dialogue with Leo Turrini on Quotidiano Nazionale, then added: “Even the champions are wrong. And it is not a cliché. Schumi, which has made the history of our brand, sometimes it has not been perfect. It also happened in Lauda, ​​in Prost, in Gilles Villeneuve. We need to put everything in perspective and look ahead. The immediate emotion is negative, but a rider certainly does not judge himself by an episode. And Leclerc, between pole and victories, has already amply demonstrated his value ”. For Hungary, the goal, as clarified by Mattia Binotto, is only one: “Fighting for first place, until the last meter of the Grand Prix”concluded Piero Ferrari.