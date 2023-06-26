The Ferrari Purosangue represents one of the turning points for the future of the Prancing Horse. The first high-wheeled model of the Maranello brand went on to create a new point of reference, rejecting the conventional SUV label and judging by the commercial success it had in the ordering phase, it managed to hit the mark with customers. Among those lucky enough to get behind the wheel of this car powered by the Modena brand’s iconic V12, there will also be Piero Ferrari, son of the Drake, who has chosen a special color scheme for his specimen.

Tribute to Enzo Ferrari

In fact, the new issue of Ferrari Magazine explains how Piero decided to pay homage to his beloved father Enzo, choosing a livery in Verde Dora, a color that takes up the same color as the 400 Superamerica that Enzo Ferrari owned between 1961 and 1962. a special example, with some changes compared to the production car, such as the suspension layout or the refinement of the gearbox-differential group, with a more decisive gear change compared to the standard ones.

Piero’s Ferrari Thoroughbred

Piero Ferrari, assisted by the Tailor Made program experts, then equipped his Ferrari Purosangue with a series of other customized details, such as, for example, the carbon roof instead of the classic panoramic glass roof or the choice of special forged rims with diamond treatment in matte Winter Gray colour. Even for the interior, some elements were selected that could recall Enzo Ferrari’s 400 Superamerica, such as the Jade brown leather that goes perfectly with the carbon fiber inserts of the dashboard and fascia, which are in turn enriched by delicate copper edges. .

The V12 of the Ferrari Purosangue

The new Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a powerful twelve-cylinder unit which in this case delivers 725 HP and 716 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 .3 seconds and a 0-200 in 10.6 seconds while the top speed is over 310 km/h. All combined with a new 8-speed DCT gearbox derived from F1 which maintains short ratios in the same way as on the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB.