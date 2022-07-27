In addition to the exciting duel on the track between Ferrari and Red Bull, which provided more than one twist in the first part of the championship, in Formula 1 – as often happens – an equally no-holds-barred Grand Prix is ​​being fought, the one at political level. As you know, the International Federation has decided to intervene with a technical directive that will come into force in Belgium on the weekend of August 28, which will regulate the vertical oscillations of porpoising and will look more carefully at flat bottoms and their wear. . But not only that, because for 2023 the Technical Committee has already approved some rather important changes to the height of the cars, which have definitely disappointed Ferrari and Red Bull. And it is no secret that these interventions on the bottom are a genius for Mercedes, with Toto Wolff making no secret of having pushed on the accelerator to get what he wanted. The discussion now focuses on the appropriateness of the ‘shield’ provided to the FIA ​​by the safety issue, given that these regulatory changes are not considered to be linked to a real dangerous situation by the majority of the teams – we are talking about a 60% aligned against the Federation.

In addition to Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, who explained his point of view over the weekend in France, also the vice president of Maranello, Piero Ferrarihe wanted to throw a dig at Mercedes: “We will assert our reasons. We will oppose any exploitation. For years Ferrari had an engine deficit vis-à-vis Mercedes. We didn’t ask for favors or shortcuts. We have lost with dignity, working in silence to recover. Our adversaries should also behave like this, he does not believe?”he asked Leo Turrini, in the conversation between the two published on the pages of National newspaper. Finally, the Commendatore’s son gave credit to the work of Mattia Binotto’s men for F1-75: “As a company we are proud of what our racing department has achieved so far. We came from a difficult time. Now we have a car that plays it on every track. Of course there are things to fix, details to perfect, but this Grand Prix Ferrari is very competitive. We are on the right path ”.