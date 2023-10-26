Piero De Luca, prosecutors find receipts for tickets to Luxembourg. Asked for 2 years and 2 months

New troubles for Piero De Lucathe prosecutors asked for conviction for bankruptcy of the son of the president of Campania Vincent. Bad news for the governor who did not allow him to celebrate the positive sentence for him in another trial. In Rome – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he was acquitted from the accusation of undue inducement the head of his secretariat, Nello Mastursi. But in Salerno they want to condemn his son Piero, deputy of the Democratic Party in the second legislature, to two years and two months for bankruptcy fraudulent of society Ifil. As chance would have it, on Wednesday two legal events which have nothing in common except the fact of be close to the heart of the governor of Campania.

For the case in question Piero De Luca – continues Il Fatto – the meeting took place yesterday indictment of the process on the collapse of Ifil, Mario Del Mese’s company which was supposed to deal with the sale of the apartments to be obtained with the reconversion (never carried out) of the Amato pasta factory in Salerno. Piero De Luca is involved because a witness had put on record that “Mario Del Mese claimed that Piero De Luca was hidden partner of Ifil” and that, taking advantage of his business trips, he hid resources in current accounts in Luxembourg. De Luca Jr and Del Mese have always denied it, but the prosecutor and the Finance Police they found plane tickets worth 23 thousand euros bought by Ifil from De Luca and his wife for trips to Luxembourg. Hence yesterday’s request for a sentence of two years and two months for the son of the Campania president. The ruling is expected within a couple of months.

