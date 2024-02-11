Piero Arenas has experienced a meteoric rise in the world of entertainment in Peru. The young man was a complete unknown until 2022, when he was presented as the new member of 'This is war'. However, his entry into the show was unplanned and he did not expect to become a television star. In this new season, Ducelia Echevarría's ex-boyfriend is summoned again, but his story behind the cameras is one of determination and opportunity.

What did Piero Arenas do before becoming a 'warrior'?

In a revealing interview, Piero Arenas confessed that before his foray into television he worked as a security member at an institute in the Lambayeque region. His life took an unexpected turn when his supply manager asked him for help with computer programs like Excel and AutoCAD, and then offered him a position as a warehouse assistant.

“The truth is that 'This is War' made a 360-degree turn in my life. Before coming to Lima, I worked in security at an institute in the Lambayeque region. After a month, my sourcing manager asked me to support him with Excel and AutoCAD, he knew that I knew those programs. Then, he asked me to take an inventory; After that, they suggested that I become a warehouse assistant,” The model also told Infobae.

Despite initial setbacks, the 22-year-old was proud of his achievements up to that point. Initially, his interest was focused on pursuing a career in the Peruvian Air Force, but he was not successful in this pursuit, so he decided to immerse himself in his work at the institute in Lambayeque. His destiny changed when he entered the program 'This is war' in 2022.

“I decided to apply to the Peruvian Air Force. There they detected a problem in my spine; Therefore, I could not enter. That's where I relaxed, I was disappointed, I didn't see football the same either, I dedicated myself to just working. That's why I applied as a security member,” the reality boy said.

Arenas reveals that he found out that they had opened a call for the América Televisión competition program and that, despite being quite introverted and not having experience in front of the cameras, he decided to give the casting a chance.

“I was invited to do a national casting for 'This is war'. Although I was very shy, I decided to try it. When I entered the stage in Lima, I knew I had found my place. I felt like that was my world,” Piero shared.

Originally from Pomalca, Chiclayo, Piero Arenas has gone from being a dedicated security worker to becoming a prominent figure on Peruvian television. His story is an inspiring reminder of how determination and unexpected opportunities can open new paths to success. With his charisma and dedication, Piero continues to captivate audiences and leave a mark in the world of entertainment.

How old is Piero Arenas?

Piero Arenas one of the last moments of 'This is war'. He was born on August 1, 2000, making him 23 years old as of today.

What other jobs did Piero Arenas have before entering “This is war”?

Piero Arenas TorresSince he was 12 years old, he played soccer in different teams in Lambayeque. Of2016 to 2018played in theclub championshipsasDeportivo Pomalca. During an interview for “You are in all”, the warrior stated that he was interested in getting into modeling.

