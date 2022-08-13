In recent days Piero Angelaa high-quality popularizing journalist and dean of the Company, wanted to leave the last message of greeting to viewers on the social networks of his SuperQuark program: “Dear friends, I’m sorry not to be with you anymore after 70 years together. But nature also has its own rhythms. They have been very stimulating years for me that have led me to learn about the world and human nature. Above all, I was lucky enough to meet people who helped me achieve what every man would like to discover. Thanks to science and a method that allows us to face problems in a rational but at the same time human way. Despite a long illness I managed to complete all my programs and projects (even a small satisfaction: a jazz record on the piano…). But also, sixteen episodes dedicated to schools on environmental and energy problems. It was an extraordinary adventure, lived intensely and made possible thanks to the collaboration of a large group of authors, collaborators, technicians and scientists. In turn, I tried to tell what I learned. Dear all, I think I have done my part. Try to do yours too for this difficult country of ours. A big hug”.

Have a good trip dad. pic.twitter.com/Rsu1CXXYV2 – Alberto Angela (@albertoangela) August 13, 2022