“Of the many, too many things that I miss” by Piero Angela there is above all “the freedom to roam in knowledge with a simple and serene dialogue, which opened your mind with trajectories beyond the horizon“. Thus, with a long and tender post on Facebook, Alberto Angela remembers his father who died at 93 years old on August 13, 2022.

“Two years have passed since my father’s death. But you never get used to the absence of a loved one – writes the Rai popularizer, son and professional heir of the late journalist – . Especially if It has marked not only the life of your family, but has also become a strong presence in the lives of many who have listened to it in his broadcasts or read his books. I also think of those who, thanks to him, have decided to dedicate their lives to research and the themes of knowledge. Many, in fact, who every day – continues Alberto – remind you how important he was in their lives. And that is not something to be taken for granted”.

“Having managed to get entire generations of Italians passionate about the themes of knowledge and learning – says the host of Noos -, represents the best reward for his commitment. The best testimony of how he managed to ‘do his part’, as he said in the end”.

“Looking back at this photo taken just a few summers ago – she reflects, posting a black and white shot of them together – my thoughts return to the beauty of chatting with him. He had an answer to every question you had. He gave it to you with a smile. And it always turned out to be the right one. In every field. I have never met such a wise person. So bright. Of the many, too many things that I miss, there is also and above all this. The freedom to roam in knowledge with a simple and serene dialogue, which opened your mind with trajectories beyond the horizon. Being with him enriched your knowledge. And knowledge has a flavour that is very reminiscent of freedom. If you think about it, one of the truest freedoms is knowledge. Thanks to everyone – he concludes – for remembering Piero with such affection”.