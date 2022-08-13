Anyone who has got to know Piero Angela knows well that the sorrow and the words of condolence of these hours are by no means rhetorical. Over the years Piero has been one of those public figures who has deserved the good and respect of anyone close to him, or of those who interacted with him only from behind a television screen.

Not only a scientific popularizer, but also a man of a well-rounded culture, delicate and refined in his ways, the son of a school of other times, but loved also from the new generation. Although far from the life of social media, he was a strong presence, an analogue beacon that never went out.

Piero Angela has transformed television, it is a fact, as he has also transformed the perception of science in the mass, as he best described himself “My language is on the side of the public, the contents on the side of the scientists”.

Following in Einstein’s footsteps “You haven’t really understood something until you are able to explain it to your grandmother “, has introduced very complex concepts into our homes, stimulating our curiosity and at the same time enriching his baggage himself, which in 70 years of career it has never ceased to fill.

Piero Angela: one life the service of rationality

Son of an anti-fascist doctor and dedicated to rationality, he took from his father the gift of logical ability, method from classical school and passion from music. A proud Piedmontese, but also a great traveler, like the great ones, able to follow his passions without forgetting its origins.

He worked on the radio and then landed on TV, where he distinguished himself and where he then made a difference. Dissemination programs such as Quark and mini documentaries became his trademark, supported by a seriousness and professionalism that in 70 years of career have never been questioned.

«I have always tried, in my broadcasts, to insert elements of” encounter “with the public, from language to” gimmicks “, from examples to” jokes “, rejecting that fake” seriousness “so dear to Italian officialdom in every field. I think that the seriousness must be in the content, not in the form. “

One of his most decisive and important activities was his participation in the founding of CICAP, and his fight against pseudosciences, it can be said the first in the world (since 2000) to actively fight against the spread of homeopathy in general medicine, even before Richard Dawkins took over.

An example of professional ethics, and indomitable characteristics, thanks to which he has received several awards from the scientific community, despite never having graduated in any field of STEM.

His speech during the Covid pandemic, where he wiped out the armies of conspiracy theorists and youtube doctors, is legendary:

“Science is a and it is not democratic. It is necessary to distinguish facts from opinions “

He left us, with a memory of his farewell for the hordes of his fans and admirers, because the long illness had already prepared him:

“Dear friends, I’m sorry not to be with you anymore after 70 years together. But nature also has its own rhythms. They have been very stimulating years for me that have led me to learn about the world and human nature. Above all, I was lucky enough to meet people who helped me achieve what every man would like to discover.

Thanks to science and a method that allows us to face problems in a rational but at the same time human way. Despite a long illness I managed to complete all my programs and projects (even a small satisfaction: a jazz record on the piano…).

But also, sixteen episodes dedicated to schools on environmental and energy problems. It was an extraordinary adventure, lived intensely and made possible thanks to the collaboration of a large group of authors, collaborators, technicians and scientists.

In turn, I tried to tell what I learned. Dear all, I think I have done my part. Try to do yours too for this difficult country of ours. A big hug“.

Have a good trip Piero.