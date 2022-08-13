After the news of his death, VIPs and politicians pay their last respects to Piero Angela

Over the last few hours, the world of the web has learned of one of those news that it never wanted to receive. Piero Angela died at the age of 93. The announcement was made by his son Alberto Angela through a post published on social media. In light of this, there have been many messages of condolence by the VIPs and politicians.

There death by Piero Angela has shocked the entire world of television. His son spread the bad news Alberto Angela through a photo posted on social networks. With these words the man greeted his father for the last time:

Have a good trip dad

Following the tragic news, many famous people and politicians have decided to offer their last greeting to the well-known scientific popularizer. At the forefront we find Andrea Scanzi who wrote:

Piero Angela is gone. His son Alberto communicated it. A simply huge loss. Have a good trip, Master. And thanks for everything

Among the messages of condolence could not miss also that of Fabio Fazio. This was his moving dedication:

This is one of those news we would never want to hear. We will all miss her intelligence, his passion and as far as I am concerned, his courtesy. Piero Angela is part of the story of all of us and from today we are all more alone.

Many politicians have also expressed theirs sorry for the death of Piero Angela. In addition to Matteo Salvini, Giovanni Toti and many others, we find Attilio Fontanathe governor of Lombardy: