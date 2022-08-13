Piero Angela is dead. The well-known conductor and science popularizer left in the night between 12 and 13 August, at the age of 93. To give the announcement of the man’s death was his son Alberto Angela through a post on Instagram. With his death a piece of the history of Italian television goes away.

He had recently celebrated his 70th birthday in the Rai home. With the programs she brought the culture and the stories in the homes of many Italians, keeping them company through the small screen. Him and his son Albertowho has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, have managed to make the history and beauties of our country known to the whole of Italy.

The announcement of Piero Angela’s death was made by his son Alberto. The man decided to share on his Instagram page a shot that portrays the beloved of him Pope. Alberto Angela accompanied a short caption to the image in question:

Have a good trip dad.

Piero Angela: who was the great scientific popularizer and conductor

Born in 1928, Alberto Angela had a passion for culture, art and science from an early age. 1954 is a very important year for him, since Piero Angela makes his debut on TV. Over the years, thanks to his programs very popular with viewers, Piero Angela reaches a success incredible.

As regards, however, his private life, it must be said that the great love of the conductor was without a shadow of a doubt Margherita PastorAnd. The two got married in 1955 and from their love two children were born: Alberto and Christine.

We all know Alberto Angela, who decided to follow in his father’s professional footsteps. As for Christine, however, it must be said that there is not much information on the other daughter of Piero Angela and his wife Margherita. In addition to his wife and his two children, Piero Angela also leaves three nephews: Edoardo, Alessandro and Riccardo.