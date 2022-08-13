Piero Angela died. To break the news his son, Alberto Angela, with a post on Instagram: “Have a good trip dad.” The popular science presenter and popularizer was 93 years old. Born in Turin in 1928, Piero Angela began his journalistic career in Rai as a radio reporter, later becoming a correspondent and presenter of the news. His great popularity is linked to his scientific popularization programs, from Quark to Superquark to name the most important, with which he founded a solid documentary tradition for Italian television.

Have a good trip dad. pic.twitter.com/Rsu1CXXYV2 – Alberto Angela (@albertoangela) August 13, 2022

Piero Angela has also written several books, always of a popular nature: In the cosmos in search of life (1980); The thinking machine (1983); Oceans (1991); The challenge of the century (2006); Why do we have to have more children (with L. Pinna, 2008); What is politics for? (2011); Behind the scenes of history. Daily life through time (with A. Barbero, 2012); Journey into the mind: knowing the brain to keep it in shape (2014); Thirteen billion years. The novel of the universe (2015); The eyes of the Mona Lisa (2016). In 2017 he published the autobiographical book My long journey. In 2004 he was awarded the title of Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and in 2021 of the title of Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Farewell to his audience: “I did my part, you too do yours”

In recent days, Piero Angela, a high-quality popularizing journalist and dean of Rai, wanted to leave the final message of greeting to viewers on the website of his SuperQuark program. “Dear friends – he wrote – I’m sorry not to be with you anymore after 70 years together. But even nature has its own rhythms. They have been very stimulating years for me that have led me to know the world and human nature. Above all I have I was lucky enough to meet people who helped me achieve what every man would like to discover … Dear all, I think I have done my part. Try to do yours too for this difficult country of ours. A big hug “.

The condolences of the world of TV and institutions

Countless comments, reactions and condolences from the world of television and institutions. “A great popularizer, a man of science and culture who, taking advantage of the possibilities of the television public service, has allowed entire generations of Italians to approach science and understand its secrets”, commented the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini. «A great Italian, an elegant and rigorous man capable of transmitting the pleasure of discovery and knowledge. I cling to the pain of my son Alberto and of the whole family on this sad day ».

“Sorrow for the news, gratitude for all he taught us. And for how he did it. May the earth be light to him #PieroAngela », he writes on Twitter Matteo Renzi, while Romano Prodi he comments: «Piero Angela has been able to fascinate and bring entire generations closer to history, science and art. Today we lose a man of great culture who was able to really reach everyone thanks to his extraordinary and unique communication skills. My thoughts go out to his family and to all those who have been friends with him ».

«An immense sadness. And an infinite gratitude for all that Piero Angela has given us and represented. A great Italian. An unbridgeable void ». So the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta on Twitter. «I learn with deep sorrow the news of the disappearance of Piero Angela. He was a cultured and kind gentleman, he represented a style and a way of doing television that I have always appreciated. His professionalism and his courtesy will be lacking in the world of television news. I am close to the pain of his son Alberto and his family. #pieroangela ». He writes it on Fb Silvio Berlusconi.

