Sad news today, which was first shared to the world by his son: Piero Angela has left usthe journalist, reporter and champion of disclosure, who died at the age of 93 years old. The whole nation hugs the family in a warm embrace of condolence, with even great personalities from the world of culture and entertainment who have decided to dedicate a thought to Superquark’s father.

Alberto Angelathe son who followed in his father’s footsteps and also a leading personality in the sector, shared on his social networks a photo of a smiling Piero, accompanied by three simple words that sound sadly light: “Have a good trip dad”.

Have a good trip dad. pic.twitter.com/Rsu1CXXYV2 – Alberto Angela (@albertoangela) August 13, 2022

During his long career, Piero Angela knew make nature and science interesting for the mass, like no one before. He also wrote several books, including an autobiographical one released in 2017, and he even took away a “small satisfaction” – as he himself defined it – by recording a jazz record on the piano. Finally, in 2004 and 2021 he was awarded with two honors from the Italian Republic.

During his very long career (About 70 years old) had left television a few days ago, greeting his viewers on the Superquark website with a hug.