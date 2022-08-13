He was one of the greatest science communicators on our television. Protagonist of highly successful programs on Rai with Quark, Superquark and Ulisse
He had entered the homes of Italians on tiptoe, with his extraordinary ability to disseminate notions that many would have made complicated and abstruse with an enviable simplicity and above all without ever letting them fall from above, acting as a father first and then a grandfather who he puts his son on his knees first and then the grandson and explains to him the life, not of the professor who will beat you if you have not learned the lesson by heart. Piero Angela left us at 93. To give the announcement of his son Alberto, worthy heir of that father, via Twitter: “Have a good trip dad”.
popularizer
–
Piero Angela was one of the greatest scientific communicators of Italian television. The son of an anti-fascist family, he was born in Turin on December 22, 1928. After his debut at the Rai radio newspaper, he switched to television, becoming a correspondent and then presenter of the news. From the seventies he had started making science popularization programs which culminated in 1981 with the groundbreaking “Quark” series, followed by “Superquark”, both of which were hugely successful. Finally, since 2000, together with his son Alberto, he signed the “Ulysses” program. Openly agnostic, in 1989 he was one of the founders of Cicap, the association for the control of pseudosciences.
August 13 – 12:06
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Piero #Angela #died #announcement #son #Alberto #good #trip #dad
Leave a Reply