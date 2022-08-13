He had entered the homes of Italians on tiptoe, with his extraordinary ability to disseminate notions that many would have made complicated and abstruse with an enviable simplicity and above all without ever letting them fall from above, acting as a father first and then a grandfather who he puts his son on his knees first and then the grandson and explains to him the life, not of the professor who will beat you if you have not learned the lesson by heart. Piero Angela left us at 93. To give the announcement of his son Alberto, worthy heir of that father, via Twitter: “Have a good trip dad”.