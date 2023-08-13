The memory on Rai 1 of Sunday 13 August exactly one year after his death

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

The August 13, 2022 Piero Angela died at the age of 93. Despite his advanced age, he had worked right up to the end, continuing to spread his love of science and discovery to Italians. His curiosity was contagious and for years it was the same as his audience.

piero angela and his legacy — The inheritance has now been taken up by the son Alberto Angelawhich between Ulysses and the new program Noosfollows in his father's footsteps, with the common goal of divulging science, nature, technology in the simplest and most understandable way, to bring these themes to the whole public. Piero Angela's career It began 70 years ago as a journalist, correspondent from Paris, war correspondent in Vietnam, up to the scientific dissemination that transformed it into a fixed point in the life of Italians. Piero Angela with his Quarks And superquarks they have taught the Italian public a lot, most of the time even more than the limits of the books and school programs. A disclosure human and familiar capable of arriving in all homes thanks to television.

The homage of Rai 1 — Today also thanks to the Internet, an instrument that Piero Angela himself had learned to use, bringing his stories to RaiPlay, creating dedicated programs for the Rai free streaming platform and growing a new generation of broadcasters. This evening, Sunday 13 August 2023, Rai 1 pays homage to Piero Angelare-proposing the special episode of Ulysses the Pleasure of Discovery – A journey of a lifetime, which aired last May. Inside the special episode Alberto Angela he retraced the fundamental moments of his father's career, from his beginnings on the radio to running the news, up to the birth of his scientific programs: Quarks, Super Quark, Journey to the Cosmos, The Wonderful Machine, The planet of the dinosaurs. Among the guests of the episode there was also Stefano Bollani to tell Piero Angela's passion for jazz by recalling the post-war performances in his native Turin. And then Jovanotti, the Nobel Prize George Parisi And Gaia Tortora who recalled his father Enzo's friendship with Piero.

piero angela and the investigation into parapsychology — Rai pays homage Peter Angela with a special programming on the Rai Storia channel, Sunday 13 August, entirely dedicated to the programs of Piero Angela and his reports made in the years spent on the news. A special memory is the one made by RaiPlay with a section dedicated to its programs and the inclusion in the platform of Investigation into parapsychology, an investigation in 5 episodes made in 1978 to try to shed light on paranormal phenomena with a rigorously scientific approach. Angela conducted several interviews with scientists and researchers to compare their opinion with those of mediums, seers, healers. Among the interventions that of the magician James Randi who was specialized in replicating the tricks of self-styled magicians. Lamar Keene, a former medium, explained some tricks of him in the program. The program is defined as an admirable example of television disclosure.

Peter Angela with his curiosity and his ability to tell, he told the complexity of the world, the progress of science and technology, always putting himself on the side of the public. Her importance is also evident in the fact that a song by her has been included among the tracks of maturity 2023.