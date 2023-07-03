Madrid – Arrest and preventive prison in Spain for Piero and Mario Pini, Italian brothers who belong to the family that owns the delicatessen and slaughterhouse group of the same name Litera Meat in northern Aragon.

The two entrepreneurs, aged 66 and 70 respectively, are accused of “sexual assault” and acts “against workers’ rights”. This was reported by several local media, including El Heraldo de Aragón. The two, who have long lived in Binéfar (Huesca), were arrested in the night between Thursday and Friday, writes the newspaper: an arrest that came following a complaint by a person who presented himself as a victim of both of the disputed crimes .

The lawyers of the Pini brothers: “Unrelated to the accusations”

“Since the very first moment, Messrs. Pini have shown their full collaboration with the Spanish authorities in order to clarify the facts. Messrs. Pini strongly rejects the allegations and have provided various means of proof which will clarify the unreality and inconsistency of the facts reported. They have full confidence that the case will be quickly clarified”. This is the comment of the Spanish lawyers of the Pini group regarding the arrest in Spain of the entrepreneurial brothers Piero and Mario.

The Valtellinese group has recently acquired the Ferrarini salami company of Reggio Emilia through Pini Holding srl, whose shares are entirely held by Roberto Pini as sole shareholder. Piero and Mario, Roberto’s father and uncle respectively, do not have active roles in the holding which has taken over the majority stake in the Ferrarini group.