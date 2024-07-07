As reported by FISI in an official note, a sudden worsening of his health conditions led to his death.

Sad news for the world of ski and for all the enthusiasts who joyfully remember great Italian achievements in this discipline. Piermario Calcamuggi, one of the most remembered and loved technicians in the history of skiing, both at an Italian and international level, passed away yesterday at the age of 74.

Calcamuggi recently underwent a very important operation on his Heartwhich seemed to have gone well. Unfortunately, a sudden worsening of his condition caused him to quickly sink into a condition from which he could not recover. This worsening, eventually, led to his death.

In the 90s, as Technical directorCalcamuggi had led the Italian ski team to triumph at the Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994 Olympics. The coach was a figure of great and highly regarded in the skiing panorama, remembered with admiration by enthusiasts.

The former technical director of the national team, to prevent a worsening of his heart condition, had undergone a heart operation which, according to official information provided to journalists, had gone as expected by the doctors. As reported by FISI in an official notea sudden worsening of his health conditions led to his death. The Federation’s communication reads:

Calcamuggi was 74 years old. After the operation he was able to speak with his wife Margherita and his children, Matteo and Elisa, promising a meeting soon in their home in Champoluc. Then a worsening of the clinical condition that led to his death. FISI with great sorrow joins the family in this sad moment.

Calcamuggi became famous for being the coach who brought great and celebrated ski champions like Deborah Compagnoni, Isolde Kostner and Sabina Panzanini to win in the World Cup and beyond. Under his leadership, the women’s team achieved 55 World Cup podiums and Olympic gold medals for Deborah Compagnoni in 1992 and 1994, in addition to Olympic medals for Isolde Kostner.

With his management, the Italian ski world also obtained the historic hat-trick of the ‘pink avalanche’ in the giant slalom of Narvik in 1996, with Compagnoni, Panzanini and Kostner on the podium. Characters of this caliber in the world of sport cannot be forgotten; thanks to them, too, the prestige of the winter discipline has been able to grow in our country.