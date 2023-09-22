“It’s true that as I get older I get angrier. This general (Vannacci ed.) brought out this book which was talked about continuously for ten days. It seemed to me like I was dreaming, someone who says that feminists are witches and so on, I say, is it time to answer? Let him say what he wants, but now I’ll say what I want too. If we open the Italia bar where everyone says what they want, I don’t think the left should sit outside and judge it, no, it should go inside and have its say.” This is how Pierluigi Bersani made his debut during the first evening of TPI Fest of Bologna, which is held at the Tettoia Nervi alla Bolognina, in the newly inaugurated Piazza Lucio Dalla.

“I asked an innocent question: if in that Italian bar one says that a homosexual is abnormal, can another say that a general is a dick? I hoped that the general would sue me and I still hope so because I hope that there is some tribunal that will establish whether what he said is nothing more than an insult. Someone decide. I would like a strong message to get through: these people here (the government) are trying to pass off as politically correct – and therefore criticisable – what are conquests of civilization. Civil rights are still a battleground. There is too little reaction from the civic side. It is a very broad topic, deep within the country the general finds a lot of consensus, his book has sold a lot. They’re making sure that that shit comes up.”

“That 5 thousand euros, I’m out on bail, we are applying the American theme. Those who arrive should all be in jail,” Bersani quips on the latest news regarding immigration.

A “financial guarantee” of 4,938 euros as an alternative to detention in a specific structure in the first phase of ascertaining the right to enter Italy. This is what a decree from the Ministry of the Interior published in today’s Official Journal provides for foreigners who require some form of international protection. The guarantee – provided in a single solution through a bank guarantee or insurance guarantee policy – must be “suitable to guarantee the foreigner, for the maximum period of detention, equal to four weeks (28 days), the availability of adequate accommodation on the national territory ; of the sum needed for repatriation; of the minimum necessary means of subsistence”.

“We underestimated the fact that this change that has led the world right to be right-right in Italy has a long root, it is not improvised. This Italian right has a long tail, it has an ideology, an organization that is post MSINA. What are we surprised about? Their ideology is corporate. The poor are those who sit on the sofa. They say no to the minimum wage but they have made fair compensation for professionals, they are corporate mechanisms. From this I deduce that the average civilization of this country of ours has dropped? No, I’m optimistic. I’m not the majority on these issues, but we need to wake up. We have the forces, we must unite them, give them political subjectivity. There is no need to be scared but there is a need to wake up.”

And regarding Conte, who spoke shortly before at the TPI Fest, he declared: “Schlein greeted Conte at a 5 Star demonstration, we have created a government, can’t we even greet each other? I’m starting to appreciate the fact that Elly Schlein never reacts to pinpricks or small distances and I think she has understood that now there is the right-right, the country is realizing this: be careful that the competition within the alternative will be won by the one who is most generous. Those who do not show generosity will pay a price. We need to be together on all the main problems Work, representation, minimum wage, compulsory training, migration. A deadly round of municipal and regional elections is coming, we must not allow the right to take root in the territories. We need to start talking to each other.”

On the topic of migrants, the Honorable Bersani said: “There are no easy recipes. Not even easy roads, but the wrong ones are visible. Meloni says – I quote verbatim – we are not interested in relocations, distributions, Dublin is not interested in us. The problem is to reject, block, repatriate. That is, take the side of Hungary and Poland. Widespread acceptance is not contemplated in this logic. People are dumped without a destination. This demagogic right wins by talking about projects, then that announcement and that proposal end in failure, they derive demagogy from failure. If someone thinks they can solve the country’s demographic and economic problems without a quota of migrants, they haven’t understood anything.”

Pier Luigi Bersani has a long political history behind him, he was for years a militant and then a leader of the PCI, he led the Emilia-Romagna Region in the nineties, he was a minister in the two governments directed by Romano Prodi, he was leader of the Pd after Walter Veltroni and before Matteo Renzi, he eventually left that party to create, together with D’Alema, Speranza and others, a new political formation called Articolo Uno. Today he is still one of the most listened to leaders on the Italian left.