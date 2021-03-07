On March 5, the 27th edition of Top Model of the World in Hurghada, a city located on the coast of the Red Sea in Egypt. In the contest, the representative of Peru, Pierinna Patiño, managed to win the international title.

The 22-year-old model rose as the new Top Model of the World 2020/2021, and it happens in the crown to the Spanish Nicole Menayo.

Behind the Peruvian, the representative of Mexico, Priscila Valverde, Y Giselle Archbold Davis from Colombia, as second finalist.

Pierinna Patino, who has a degree in advertising and social media, also received the crown of Photogenic miss in the competition.

“My main motivation is me, the desire to achieve the goals that I have set for myself to continue growing as a person and professional are what drive me to continue advancing,” said the Peruvian queen in statements collected by the specialized portal Angelopedia.

Similarly, minutes after being crowned Miss Top Model of the World 2020, Pierinna Patino made a transmission via Instagram Live, where she revealed that she felt some uncertainty about what would happen next.

“There were several things,” he said, to later express that the band received will serve to exploit it and open the way to Peru in the international modeling market.

Before finalizing the link, the model assured that all the people who participated in the contest were subjected to a molecular test (PCR) for coronavirus to guarantee the safety of the event and that of its attendees.

Miss Peru, latest news:

