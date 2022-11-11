Ribbon cutting today for the new Coca-Cola Hbc plant in Gaglianico (Bi), intended for the production of recycled pet bottles. “Today after eight years we are reopening a plant in the name of environmental sustainability – said Giangiacomo Pierini, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of Coca-Cola Hbc Italia – An investment of 30 million euros with which we will produce 30 thousand tons of recycled plastic in this site , the preforms, which are the starting point of the bottle, with a CO2 reduction of 70% towards virgin plastic, thanks to innovative technologies in Europe and thanks to the fact that we only use electricity from 100% renewable sources “.

“This investment – continues Pierini – is added to the over 100 million euros invested in Italy in the last 10 years, in our factories in Veneto, Abruzzo, Campania, here in Piedmont, in Basilicata, with the aim of identifying new technologies, new processes, new materials, new formats, thanks to which we have reduced CO2 emissions by almost half, again in the last 10 years “.