The case of Pierina Paganalli’s death continues to be investigated. In particular, on the messages exchanged between the daughter-in-law and the neighbor. And on a shirt that would disappear into thin air

Investigations into the death of Pierina Paganellianalyzing the messages between daughter-in-law and neighbor of the 78-year-old woman found lifeless by her son’s wife, in the garage of her home. One is also being investigated shirt that would disappear into thin air. As well as on the contradictory statements of the man who lived in that building and was hypothesized to be the daughter-in-law’s lover.

Pierina Paganelli lost her life on October 3rd. Her body was found the next morning in home garage, by her daughter-in-law. At the moment there are no suspects, but investigations are continuing intensively towards the people closest to the 78-year-old woman.

The woman lost her life in the garage of the condominium where she lived in via del Ciclamino, stabbed to death. It was Manuela Bianchi who found her body on the morning of October 4: her daughter-in-law was with her neighbor Louis Dassilva, a 33-year-old of Senegalese origin married to Valeria.

The daughter-in-law has already been interviewed in recent weeks as a person informed of the facts, as has Louis Dassilva. The latter would have had a relationship with Manuela. It is precisely the messages between the two that the investigators are investigating.

The day after what had happened, the elders of Jehovah’s Witnesses they should have expressed their opinion on Manuela Bianchi’s permanence in the congregation. They accused her of having cheated on her husband, Pierina’s son, with her neighbor.

Pierina Paganelli, messages between her daughter-in-law and her neighbor are being examined by investigators

The daughter-in-law was worried about this judgment and had expressed her doubts in some messages on Whatsapp. Those messages have been under investigation for some time by the investigators of the Rimini flying squad.

It is not yet known whether Pierina Paganelli was aware of the relationship between her son Giuliano’s wife and her neighbor before losing her life.