The lawyer of Pierina Paganelli’s children: “We are grateful for the work of the Prosecutor’s Office. If it issued a prison order, it means it has strong elements against Louis Dassilva”

“Today we start talking about a turning point“, so the lawyer Monica Mondaylegal representative of the children of Pierina Paganellithe 78 year old killed in Rimini last October with 29 stab wounds, comments with Affaritaliani.it the arrest at dawn of Louis Dassilvathe only suspect in the death of the elderly woman. The neighbor is accused of murder and the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest on the basis of a plurality of clues, characterized by gravity, precision and by “undoubted concordance” among themselves. According to the investigators, the man killed the woman because she had discovered the relationship between her daughter-in-law and the alleged murderer. The evening Pierina Paganelli was killed, Dassilva had said he had stayed at home from 8 pm until the following morning. Instead, a surveillance camera he appears to have filmed a black person wandering around outside the building and the 34-year-old Senegalese was the only person of that skin color living in and around Via del Ciclamino.

For these reasons, Louis Dassilva was taken to the police station to then be transferred to prisonThe lawyer has just left the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office when she answers the phone: “Our trust it was well placed and repaid by the Prosecutor’s Office. Today all of Italy sees itwho has always asked for to shed light on the Pierina Paganelli affair. If the Prosecutor’s Office issues a custody order, it means that it is in possession of strong elements and today’s is the best answer we can explain.” Louis Dassilva is under investigation, subjected to precautionary measures, but there is not yet a trial with a sentence. So the lawyers will move forward starting from here, from what can be defined as “a turning point“.

Monica and Marco Lunedei, the lawyers of Pierina Paganelli’s children, will communicate shortly the impressions of their clientsbut, in the meantime, they prove themselves happy of how things are going: “We have been carrying it for 10 months gratitudealso to all the attention that has been placed on this case because it has allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to benefit from particularly high-performance tools. We had the scientific police of Rome and the media coverage was fundamental to have this kind of assistance. The prosecutor’s office itself is grateful for it”, Lunedei explained again. “Today everyone sees the work that has been done“, he concluded.

