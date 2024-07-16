The news of the breakthrough in the murder case of Pierina Paganellithe 78-year-old woman killed with 29 stab wounds on the night of October 3, 2023 in the garage of her home.

Lous Dassilva arrested, accused of murdering Pierina Paganelli

The Rimini Flying Squad arrested just this morning Louis Dassilvathe neighbor of the woman, who died following the serious injuries sustained from the numerous stab wounds received in the condominium of Cyclamen Street in Rimini. And it is precisely in that condominium that the police officers showed up today, July 16, to notify Dassilva of the order pre-trial detention in prisonissued by the investigating judge of Rimini Vinicio Cantarini and requested by the local public prosecutor’s office.

The motive for the murder of Pierina Paganelli

The investigations into the death of Pierina Paganelli, conducted in a rigorous manner over the course of all these months, would seem to indicate unequivocally the figure of Louis Dassilva as the material author of the terrible murder committed against the elderly woman.

The 34-year-old had already been previously questioned by the agents of the Prosecutor’s Office. Initially, only as a person informed of the facts, then, on 25 June, for the first time also as investigated.

Dassilva’s arrest today comes at the same time as the interrogation of Manuela Bianchithe daughter-in-law of Mrs. Pierina, expected this morning at 10 at the Police Headquarters as a person informed of the facts. The woman, according to the hypotheses formulated by the investigators, could represent the real motive at the basis of the brutal murder.

According to the investigating judge, in fact, the man allegedly killed the woman because he feared she was about to find out the truth about daughter-in-law’s extramarital affair. The investigations conducted in recent months have highlighted a series of accusatory evidence against the suspect which would undoubtedly worsen his position.

Based on the observations made by the investigating judge: “The action reveals a motive fueled by personal grudges. The action was lightning-fast and therefore the habits of the elderly woman and also the places had to be perfectly known. Knowledge that Dassilva was assured not only by the relationship with Manuela Bianchi, but also by the position of the window of his balcony, which overlooks the garage ramp and allowed him to witness the arrival of the victim’s car”.

In particular, the credibility of the alibi advanced by the suspect, denied by the footage taken by local cameras and by the technical checks carried out on the 34-year-old’s phone.

By direct mandate of the judiciary, the following are also currently underway: searches at the home of Louis Dassilva, performed by the Rimini Police and from Central Operations Service of the State Police.