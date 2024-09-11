Pierina Paganelli Murder, Louis Dassilva Remains in Prison

Louis Dassilva remains in prison. This is what the Court of Appeal of Bologna has decided, against the man investigated in Rimini for the murder of the 78-year-old Pierina Paganellithus confirming the order signed by the investigating judge Vinicio Cantarini.

The elderly woman was killed with 29 stab wounds last October 3. According to investigators, the motive for the murder is linked to the clandestine relationship between the man and the victim’s daughter-in-law, Manuela Bianchi.