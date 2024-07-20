“Pierina Paganelli killed in 11 seconds”. And in a wiretap Louis confesses

These are hectic hours for all the people involved in the case of Pierina Paganelli, the 78-year-old killed over eight months ago with 29 stab wounds in the garage of her home in Rimini. First of all for the arrest for murder, at dawn, of the neighbor Louis Dassilva, transferred in the afternoon to the Casetti prison, where he will await the hearing to validate his arrest for the voluntary and aggravated homicide of Pierina.

Secondly, for the umpteenth “interrogation” of the woman’s daughter-in-law at the Rimini Police Headquarters, Manuela Bianchi, arrived shortly after 12.30 and continued for many hours.

In the meantime, the evidence continues to emerge that led the deputy prosecutor Daniele Paci, first, and the investigating judge of Rimini Vinicio Cantarini, in 116 pages, to issue the precautionary measure against the 34-year-old Senegalese.

The judge: “Pierina killed in 11 seconds”

In the ordinance, it states The Resto del Carlino. the judge approaches all the issues from a scientific point of view clues collected by the police: from the cameras, to Dassilva’s walking, to the autopsy results and therefore the killer’s height and the way the murder was carried out, carried out in 11 seconds, (from 22.13.31 to 22.13.42) with repeated and sudden blows from an angle compatible with the 34-year-old’s build. Pierina Paganelli’s killer had to act at that precise moment because “the next day it would have been too late. Everything would have come to light”. His relationship with Pierina’s daughter-in-law would have inevitably emerged in a sort of ‘confidence’ of the woman to Jehovah’s Witnesses. And Louis Dassilva knew it.

Louis and Manuela intercepted and the sentence that sounds like a confession

On October 4, 2023, in the waiting room of the Police Headquarters, Louis Dassilva is next to Manuela Bianchi, Pierina Paganelli’s daughter-in-law, with whom he is having an affair. The two are filmed and intercepted at that moment. When Manuela repeatedly asks for reassurances, without receiving them, that they have nothing to “fear about this thing”, that is, the murder of her mother-in-law that occurred the day before, Louis suddenly replies, after a pause of silence: “Nothing changes between us”. Words that for the investigating judge, who ordered the Senegalese man’s precautionary custody, are equivalent to a confession. According to the judge, at that moment Manuela realizes that the murderer could be Louis: she is filmed while she brings her hand to her forehead to cover her eyes, as if she were about to cry.

Dassilva and the absence of an alibi

Not only does the investigating judge clearly state that Dassilva has no alibi because at 10:10 PM his wife was sleeping soundly at home with him, at 10:06 PM his connection to Netflix ended and his cell phone remained stationary after having received and responded in a few minutes to 14 messages from Manuela. “Louis Dassilva acted to protect his lover Manuela Bianchi and for himself. He acted at that precise moment because the next day it would have been too late”.