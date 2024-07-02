Pierina case: fight between daughter-in-law and neighbor at the crime scene Valeria Bartolucci and Manuela Bianchi separated by Dassilva

Valeria Bartolucci and Manuela Bianchi, the two women of Louis Dassilva, the 34 year old investigated for the murder of Pierina Paganelli, have argued, coming to blows in the same place where the woman’s body was found on October 4th. It happened today in via del Ciclamino in front of the cameras by Rai journalist Valerio Scarponi of Estate in Diretta. Mediaset journalist Giorgia Scaccia was also present. According to the reconstruction reported by Bianchi’s consultant Davide Barzan, while Manuela, Pierina Paganelli’s daughter-in-law, was talking to journalists in front of some insulting graffiti, her neighbor Valeria and her husband Louis passed by and the tension increased. Insults and harsh words were exchanged, then a punch was exchanged and the two women got into a fight. Only Dassilva’s intervention, who lifted his wife and carried her away with him, resolved the situation.

“We are evaluating whether to file a complaint for assault and insult – said Barzan – But we will also try to clarify the writings that appear to be defamatory that appeared on the garage wall. We can use a technique as suggested by our consultant General Garofano”. The Flying Squad also intervened on site. For the death of Pierina Paganelli, the deputy prosecutor Daniele Paci, has entered the 34-year-old in the register of suspects. According to the hypotheses of the Prosecutor’s Office, the man would have acted against the elderly woman who was about to discover the truth of her daughter-in-law’s extramarital affair