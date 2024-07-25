Pierina murder, the 78-year-old allegedly revealed the motive in her last phone call to her children: “Manuela Bianchi found someone with money”

Why Pierina Paganelli was she killed? According to investigators, the motive was revealed by her in the last phone call to her children Chiara and Giacomo. She writes FanpageAnd. Louis Dassilvacurrently the only suspect, wanted to protect his extramarital relationship with Manuela BianchiThe first feared losing not only the relationship with the neighbor but above all the financial support from his wife Valeria Bartolucci. Manuela Bianchiinstead, was afraid of losing his minor daughter.

Manuela Bianchi she had already confessed to her husband Julian Soaps of having a relationship with another person but without revealing her name and surname. The man had spoken about it with her mother and the relationship between Pierina and her daughter-in-law had therefore cooled.

But on September 30, 2023 Manuela would have listened a phone call between the mother-in-law and the two children from the balcony of Bartolucci. This version was later denied by the wife of Dassilva. In fact, she claims to have revealed the content of the conversation to her friend the day before the murder. In the phone call, the 78-year-old allegedly accused Manuela of having “finally found a man with money.”

“Pierina he was telling his daughter more or less these words: ‘How will he do it? Julian to have a beautiful and happy life with Manuela who has been sleeping on the couch for 3 years?’. He said she wasn’t even a wife anymore, she was just a fake. He said that Giuliano’s family was over. I didn’t hear Chiara’s answer because it was a phone call, it wasn’t on speakerphone”, Bartolucci told the prosecutor.

This version would have been confirmed by the chats between Bartolucci And whites. The first had invited the second to her house to listen to the phone call but, given her refusal, she had summarized its content via text message: “Your mother-in-law was on the phone with her son Giacomo and they were talking about you. – Bartolucci wrote in the text message – Yesterday with Chiara. If you had come to me you would have heard with your own ears. They are a nest of snakes. They even insinuate that you have fallen for someone else. I have never managed to record it because it is noisy outside, but they are plotting something”. “Now – she continued – they want to blame you for the fact that he looks at other women, saying that you have been sleeping on the sofa for three years and are not a wife. You must not cry. Your mother-in-law is disgusting”.

Shortly after the phone call Manuela Bianchi he would have summarized the whole story, always via SMS, to Dassilva: “I have a daughter and I’m terrified of losing her. I can’t imagine being without you, so I can’t find a solution to all this. While I’m experiencing all this, I’m trying to deal with all my other problems: my husband, my daughter, and my faith.”