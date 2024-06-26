Murder Pierina Paganelli, the slip of Louis: “When I saw the body there evening…” (but the body is found at dawn)

The interrogation of Louis Dassilva as part of the investigation into the murder of Pierina Paganelli in Rimini ended yesterday evening, after almost 10 hours. The 34-year-old Senegalese, neighbor of the 78-year-old who was hit with 29 stab wounds, is theonly suspect. The defense of man has obtained that they are executed with the formula ofevidentiary incident and the expert assignments will be assigned in a few days, in anticipation of starting the process around the beginning of July.

In the Senegalese’s narrative, however, there are many contradictions, and even an assumption slipin which he would refer to the shocking image of discovery of the body of Pierina Paganelli speaking of the “evening” and not the morning, as officially reconstructed in the minutes also by Manuela Bianchi (she was the one who discovered her mother-in-law’s body shortly after dawn on October 4th): “That evening – the words of Louis Dassilva during an interview with “Pomeriggio 5” –when I saw that image, when it was under the garage…”. Just one of Louis’ many contradictions, which the investigators will have to pay attention to in order to try to get to the bottom of Pierina’s murder.