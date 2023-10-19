Pierina Paganelli, the Jehovah’s Witness woman stabbed in Rimini, was 78 years old. She was in her garage when she was joined by her killer. But the killer’s voice was recorded

17 stab wounds in his garage Rimini. Someone took the life of Pierina Paganelli, a 78 year old woman, Jehovah’s Witness. The investigators are on the trail of the culprit. And, apparently, it would be a man. She would have been in fact, the killer’s voice was recorded. She is heard saying “Hi” to the woman before taking her life.

The evening of October 3rd Pierina Paganelli lost her life in the garage of his house in Rimini. A surveillance camera, located in an apartment building in Via del Ciclamino, recorded everything that happened.

The audio is terrifying. You can hear it a man greeting the woman, who then starts screaming. The 78-year-old lost her life when she was attacked by a person who stabbed her 17 times. The recording is not clear, because the camera is meters away from the place where the woman’s body was found. Furthermore, the garage was closed.

The camera in question is not facing the street, but towards the interior of an apartment building, on the private property of the building. The investigators of the Rimini flying squad, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Daniele Paciacquired the footage.

Experts have been analyzing audio and video for some time in order to understand the death of the 78-year-old woman. Apparently the voice is male and the greeting is confidential. The victim perhaps knew her murderer.

Did Pierina Paganelli know the man who took her life in her garage in Rimini?

The scientific team and the flying team returned in the last few hours to the garage where the body of the 78-year-old woman was found lifeless. Phonometric measurements were necessary.

These new analyzes will help to know the background noise of the room and the maximum noise level deriving from a source. They were done at the same time as the woman’s death and under the same conditions.