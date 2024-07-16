Pierina case: Louis Dassilva arrested, the only suspect in the murder of the 78-year-old killed on October 3rd

Turning point in Pierina Paganelli’s case. As Ansa writes, Louis Dassilva arrested on murder chargesThe Rimini Flying Squad, led by Chief Commissioner Marco Masia, notified, in via Del Ciclamino, the Pretrial detention for 34-year-old Senegalese. Man is thesole suspect for the death of Pierina Paganelli, 78 years old, killed on the night of October 3rd in the garage of her home with 29 stab wounds. The following morning, October 4th, her body was discovered by her daughter-in-law, Manuela Bianchi, lover of senegalese. Whites this morning She is expected at the police station at 10am to be heard by the deputy prosecutorDaniele Paci, as a person informed of the facts.

Dassilva had been questioned on June 25th in the Prosecutor’s Office by the deputy prosecutor Paci in the presence of the defender Riario Fabbri and the consultant Roberta Bruzzone. On that occasion, differently from what was expected, Dassilva he had not availed himself of the right to remain silent confirming what was already said in the first interrogations, that is, that he was innocent. Today’s arrest was carried out by order of the investigating judge of the Court of Rimini, Vinicio Cantarini.