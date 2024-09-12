Pierina Murder, the Work T-Shirt Could Be the Same One Framed by the Pharmacy’s “Cam”. It Would Be Smashing Evidence

The family of Pierina Paganelli feared the decision of the Reviewbut now he can breathe a sigh of relief, the main suspect for Pierina’s death will remain in prison. The judges have expressed themselves in favor of the confirmation of pre-trial detention of 34-year-old Louis Dassilvaaccused of killing the 78-year-old in the building on Via del Ciclamino in Rimini. The lawyer who is defending the victim’s family, Monica Lunedei, expressed satisfaction with the decision of the Review Court. “The ruling was not unexpected – she told Fanpage -. We had had a broad view of the accusatory pictureThe the clues are serious and precise. The complication of the investigation framework also offers ample room for collaboration with justice for the suspect”.

“We do not exclude – the lawyer continues to Fanpage – that Dassilva decides to collaboratethe family certainly hopes so. It would be desirable to try to learn more from those who become aware of their position. Now we also await the unrepeatable tests on biological findingsbut there are no great expectations on these results, the Prosecutor’s Office is convinced that the killer acted with protective clothing special items to leave no trace such as protective glasses and garments to obscure the face. However, there is the whole question of work shirt and glasses now seized. We have the detail of the t-shirt from work which we learned about at the preliminary hearing. This T-shirt would link the suspect to the unknown person filmed by the pharmacy’s Cam 3. We are awaiting developments, but at the moment we are faced with a almost unassailable file“.