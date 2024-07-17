Pierina case, Manuela moved dodge the questions: “It was a bad scene to see Louis in handcuffs”

These are not easy days for Manuela Bianchi, Pierina Paganelli’s daughter-in-law – the 78-year-old killed over eight months ago in the garage of her home in Rimini. Yesterday the woman was questioned for seven and a half hours at the Police Headquarters, and again today – together with her brother Loris – she had to answer numerous questions from the investigators. Questions that mainly concerned her romantic relationship with the only suspect for the murder of her mother-in-law, her neighbor Louis Dassilva: from this point, in fact, the investigators want to try to trace his possible role in Pierina’s murder, or prove that he was totally unaware of it.

Manuelaintercepted by the cameras of “L’estate in diretta” appeared visibly tired and movedsaying she was “sorry”, and did not show her usual confidence in answering the reporters’ questions. Sunglasses, hair loose, Manuela tried in every way to escape the microphones, escorted by her lawyer, until she was pressed and decided to answer, wrapped in an evident embarrassment who betrayed his not convinced of the innocence of former lover Louis.

“I hope that the prosecutor Paci and his team, as they have worked well up to now, continue to do so… and I hope the truth comes out” Manuela simply said, and then added: “It was not a pretty sight to see Louis in handcuffs.”. Tomorrow the interrogation to validate the arrest of Dassilva himself will take place, in which – declared the criminologist and consultant of the Senegalese Roberta Bruzzone – the suspect will probably reiterate his non-involvement in the facts, to then aim for the re-examination of the precautionary measure if this is confirmed.