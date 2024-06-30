Pierina Case, Louis Dumps Manuela: “It’s Over. I Chose My Wife”. VIDEO

The crime of remains a mystery Pierina Paganelli, the 78 year old killed in Rimini over nine months ago. To date, the only person under investigation is the neighbor, Louis Dassilva, who was having an extramarital relationship with the victim’s daughter-in-law, Manuela Bianchi. And now it seems necessary to use the past, considered one of the last messages sent by the 35-year-old Senegalese to his lover, played during the last episode of the program “Quarto grado”, on Rete 4.

WATCH THE VIDEO WITH LOUIS’ MESSAGE TO MANUELA

“Good morning ManuI hope you are comfortable where you are listening to this voice. So, I decided to send you this voice so you know that I recorded it and I sent it. I wanted to tell you, to make you understand that up until now I have always tried to find or do something right, especially because of the tension that there is now between us, between the two families.

I have always tried to manage my wife, to make her see reason, but I also have to tell you that it is time to stop. I have never had the chance to talk to you, and the situation has gotten out of hand… Whatever happens, whatever happened and whatever there was between the families, everything between us is over. Everything is finished. I chose to stay with Valeria. I tell you, the neighborly relationship, the relationship of anything… Louis is gone, he’s gone, he’s finished. I love my wife, I’m with her. Period.”