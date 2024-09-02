Pierina Murder, Valeria Bartolucci Defends Her Husband Louis Dassilva: “Innocent, I Will Support Him Until the Last Degree of Judgment”

Valeria Bartolucci she vigorously defends her husband Louis Dassilvacurrently under investigation for the murder of Pierina Paganellia 78-year-old woman tragically murdered on October 4th in Rimini. During an exclusive interview for “Afternoon Five News” on Channel 5, Valeria declared that she will remain at her husband’s side “until the final degree of judgment”, as she said verbatim, maintaining his innocence.

Recalling the night of the murder, Valeria described how they were woken up at 4:45 a.m. by police knocking on their door. She stressed that Louis was already awake and getting ready for work, witnessing several police cars arriving, but claimed that he he hadn’t left the house that evening and that at 10.13pm it was quiet sitting on the sofa.

The report of Valeria And Louis seems more solid than ever, even after the extramarital affair between Dassilva and Manuela Bianchithe victim’s daughter-in-law. “If it weren’t for Manuela, none of this would have happened – Valeria, who no longer has any relationship with her neighbor and former friend, considers – if I could go back I would avoid even addressing a single word to her because she has the ability to transform everything she touches into pain. If I had a magic wand, I would make her disappear forever”, Valeria Bartolucci declared.