Paganelli Case: Dassilva’s Betrayed Wife Reported for Stalking, Interrogation in Rimini Prosecutor’s Office

Valeria Bartolucci was questioned yesterday, Monday 5 August, in the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office. The wife of Louis Dassilvathe 34 year old Senegalese is the only suspect in themurder of Pierina Paganelli (and for this in prison), she was reported for stalking from the ex-friend Manuela Bianchi. This was not only Valeria’s neighbor and confidant, but also thelover of her husband. Bianchi, in fact, had an extramarital relationship with Dassilva, while she was married to Giuliano, son of the victim of this story, namely the 78-year-old Pierina Paganelli, killed in the condominium in via del Ciclamino in Rimini in October 2023 with 29 stab wounds. Everything concerning the relationships between Dassilva and his wife and Dassilva and his lover is important for the investigators: the motive for the murder could be precisely between these relationships. Pierina could have the betrayal was discovered and she would have become an inconvenient person, so much so that she would have to be eliminated.

The interrogation of Valeria Bartolucci

“I am very calm“, Valeria Bartolucci had said before starting the interview with the investigators. Once it was over, however, she had not released any statement, leaving it to her lawyer to do so: “She told his truth and what he thought was right for his protection. It was a very painful story”. For the moment, the woman, although under investigation, has not been subject to precautionary measures. The complaint for stalking came after the fight that happened live on TV between Bartolucci and Bianchi, but the psychological abuse has been going on for a while, at least according to the alleged victim of the crime. Bartolucci wrote offensive and threatening messages against Bianchi and is also accused of having painted the walls of the condominium in which they live with insults aimed at her ex-friend.

Bartolucci’s audio messages against Bianchi

Meanwhile, they emerge new voice messages sent by Valeria Bartolucci in which she insults Manuela Bianchi. They are broadcast by Afternoon Five News and they say: ‘Now maybe you can understand why I would want to make an incision like during the autopsy. Because you wanted to win the war without taking prisoners and you thought you were so smart that not only would you have me stolen husbandbut it would have also deprived me of that little bit of dignity that I would have had left. Why would a person who at the moment she goes to bed with another person, married, you frequent her house, eat at their table, insinuate yourself into their weekend outings, into the shooting stars picnic… I mean, she wanted to win big, right?” And again: “All the good, the affection, the empathy, the compassion, the tenderness that I had had for her in those moments, in those periods, instantly transformed into hatred, but a pure hate. A hatred poisonousdistilled, concentrated, which is the reason that keeps me alive: that one day she will pay And he will pay by my handnot karma.”