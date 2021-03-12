The renowned Peruvian actress Pierina Carcelén spoke out through her social networks after the attack on her privacy that caused the illegal leakage of intimate videos.

Through her official Instagram account, the protagonist of the telenovela Mi vida sin ti, pointed out that the material was stolen and published without her consent, and regretted that this violation of her privacy has affected her loved ones.

“Some intimate videos of myself and my partner have been circulating on social networks. These videos have been stolen and are being illegally distributed. Despite the fact that we record them in our privacy, with the consent of both parties and in celebration of our sexual freedom as adults, It hurts the perversion and evil to which we, and especially our children, are being exposed“, wrote.

Likewise, Pierina Carcelén He stressed that everyone who disseminates it “becomes an accomplice”, still reinforces machismo and violence against women. In addition, he condemned all the degrading comments against him and called for a change of mentality in society.

“The theft of privacy is a crime, and distributing and commenting on this content not only makes those who do it accomplices, but also sadly reinforces machismo and violence against women. To those who have made degrading comments on my networks or who have shared the video I tell them that there is another way, of respect and empathy for others. This change of mentality in which we eliminate any form of violence against women is happening all over the world, and we can all (and should) be part of that change, “he said.

In your post, Pierina Carcelén She recalled that recently (March 8) the International Women’s Day was commemorated, and invited us to reflect on that date and what it really means.

“Having recently commemorated Women’s Day, with hundreds of millions of people speaking out around the world against any form of violence against women, we invite you to reflect on the role we want to play in this story: we are accomplices of abuse and violence or we are defenders of justice, respect and empathy”, He added.

Finally, the Peruvian actress thanked the people who supported both her and her partner in such a difficult time.

“We thank all the people who have sent us so many expressions of affection and affection: finally we are love, and we are proud of all their manifestations. With much affection ”, Pierina Carcelén concluded.

Rebeca Escribns shows solidarity with Pierina Carcelén

Television presenter Rebeca Escribns expressed her outrage about the difficult situation that actress Pierina Carcelén is going through, after being a victim of a violation of her privacy.

“This is a type of violence, attacking the privacy of a woman, of a couple in this case, is terrible (…) All our solidarity for you Pieri, I hope that this execrable act passes quickly for the good of your children, because when there are children involved, one suffers twice, ”said the driver.

Ezio Oliva on violation of the privacy of Pierina Carcelén: “If you share, you are an accomplice”

The singer Ezio Oliva was consulted by his Instagram followers about the intrusion into the privacy of Pierina Carcelén, since he also went through a similar situation a few years ago.

“The only thing I can say is that what you do in your privacy belongs to you, it does not belong to anyone else and if you share this, you are also an accessory to the crime. Nothing else, ”said Karen Schwarz’s husband.

Magaly Medina expresses her outrage at the leak of Pierina Carcelén’s intimate video

The television presenter Magaly Medina regretted the attacks that actress Pierina Carcelén has been receiving after the violation of her privacy that she suffered. “Are there still people who can make degrading comments knowing that you were robbed and that the video belongs to your privacy? Can there be such obtuse minds that they can make comments out of tune, elevated or rude because of that? We are in a country that needs a lot of education ”, he commented in his program.

Karina Jordán supports Pierina Carcelén after violation of her privacy

Hundreds of people expressed their support for the actress, who was the victim of the illegal leak of intimate videos, and denied that the material had been disseminated by unscrupulous people. Karina Jordan joined the comments and

“All my solidarity with both and all my love from here”, was the message that the artist also wrote through Instagram, a platform where Pierina Carcelén He left a message with his partner.

Karina Jordán supports Pierina Carcelén

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.