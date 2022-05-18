Olenka Zimmerman’s program, “Impact Chronicles”, had the opportunity to interview Pierina Carcelen, who decided to keep his distance from the media after his privacy was violated in March 2021 after being the victim of an armed robbery. Now, more than a year after what happened, the actress is renewed and concentrates her efforts on her new projects.

Pierina Carcelén spoke with Willax’s cameras from Talara, Piura and revealed that at this time she worked to become a yoga instructor, an activity that helped her distract her mind from controversy and harassment on social networks.

“I took several spaces while working as an actress to learn things, I traveled a lot, I certified myself as a yoga instructor in various styles,” said Pierina Carcelén.

Pierina Carcelén moved away from social networks to focus on the art of meditation. Photo: Pierina Carcelén/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Pierina Carcelén: “The theft of privacy is a crime, and distributing that content makes you an accomplice”

Pierina Carcelén comments how much the intrusion on her privacy affected her

The remembered Liliana from “In the background there is a place” said that at the end of 2020 her belongings were stolen, including her cell phone, and that months later she found out that they had published the intimate material, which affected her emotional health and that of her partner .

“I was robbed with a gun on December 28 and the images appeared the following year. When this information arrived, my first reaction was not to want to know, I left the phone for a couple of days, I canceled comments, I isolated myself for a couple of days, there was a moment when I felt drained. After a few days, I found out a lot of what can be done. It’s actually sad, but there’s not much that can be done,” she noted.

Pierina Carcelén against violence against women

After knowing the diffusion of the private material, the actress Pierina Carcelén spoke out and through a statement showed her indignation and pointed out that this fact highlights machismo and violence against women.

“The theft of privacy is a crime, and distributing and commenting on this content not only makes those who do it complicit, but also sadly reinforces machismo and violence against women. To those who have made denigrating comments on my networks or who have shared the video, I tell you that there is another way, of respect and empathy for others, ”reads part of the text.

Where to report gender violence?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, free of charge, which has a team specialized in “providing information guidance and emotional support.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service.

This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

Pierina Carcelén condemns the intrusion on her privacy

The actress Pierina Carcelén manifested herself through her social networks after intimate videos of her and her partner were broadcast on the network. Via her Instagram account, the protagonist of “My life without you” announced that the clip had been posted without her consent and condemned the attack on her privacy of which she was a victim.

“Intimate videos of me and my partner have been circulating on social networks. These videos have been stolen and are being illegally distributed. Despite the fact that we recorded them in our privacy, with the consent of both parties and in celebration of our sexual freedom as adults, the perversion and evil to which we, and especially our children, are being exposed hurts, “wrote the actress in a long message.