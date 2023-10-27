Pierfrancesco Favino has recently returned to the spotlight with the new film “Comandante”. The actor plays Salvatore Todaro, Commander of submarines of the Royal Navy during the Second World War and legendary hero of the seas. Presented as the opening film at the 80th Venice Film Festival, Edoardo De Angelis’ film starring Pierfrancesco Favino will arrive in cinemas from 31 October with 01 Distribution. Occasion in which he talked a little about everything. Even about himself and his sentimental past.

Film that has already been criticized both from the left, “a fascist hero”, and from the right: because the hero who saves the castaways is seen as the anti-Salvini. “Everyone is free to draw their own conclusions – the actor told Corriere della Sera -. The actor’s worst enemy is the adjective. Even the Pope said it: it is a restriction to close a man in a definition. When in the film Commander Todaro is called a fascist, he replies: ‘I am a man of the sea. A contradictory man: very Catholic, but attracted by esotericism, by spiritualism”.

The Comandante actor actually told Corriere della Sera that he had had doubts about his sexuality in the past. A question that he didn’t want to carry around with him all his life and which he managed to resolve thanks to a man, older than him, who was courting him. “It was nothing carnal. A man older than me was courting me, and I wanted to remove a doubt about my sexuality, so as not to carry it around with me all my life. I untied it, I realized that I wasn’t homosexual. It was a time when if you felt an emotion for a man you wondered what was wrong with you; Now everything is simpler for the new generations.” Finally, he had no doubts about his acting model: “Gian Maria Volonté”.