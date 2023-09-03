Pierfrancesco Favino is not there and blurts out asking everyone to do their part, “make a system”. His battle concerns the way foreign cinema looks at Italy in terms of stereotypes, which is a very old story of pizza and mandolin, but also of interpretations. “The Guccis had a New Jersey accent didn’t you know?”, He says ironically quoting Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci production on the sidelines of the meeting for Stefano Sollima’s Adagio. Now comes Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver as the Drake.

“There is a theme of cultural appropriation, it is not clear why not me but actors of this level – he says addressing his colleagues in the film Toni Servillo, Adriano Giannini, Valerio Mastandrea – are not involved in this kind of film which instead entrust to actors foreigners far from the real protagonists of the stories, starting with the exotic accent. If a Cuban can’t make a Mexican why can an American make an Italian? Only from us. Ferrari in other eras Gassmann would have done it, but today Driver does it and nobody says anything.

It seems to me an attitude of contempt towards the Italian system, if these are the common laws then we too participate”.