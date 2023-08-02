A brand in history

18 world titles won in the premier class of the World Championship, as many as Yamaha and just three fewer than Honda. This is the incredible palmares that can boast the MV Agusta, which was for twenty years – from the mid-1950s to the mid-1970s – the reference manufacturer in the 500 class and not just for the two-wheel world championship. John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read – just to mention the most famous – are the names that have established themselves worldwide astride the racing cars built in Schiranna di Varese. Now, almost 50 years later, the MV brand could seriously return to compete in MotoGP Grand Prix racing.

To concretely open up to this sensational opportunity was Stefan Pierer, Managing Director of the KTM AG Groupwhich currently controls 25.1% of MV Agusta. The MotoGP regulations are frozen until the end of the 2026 season, but in the next cycle it is possible that the Austrian giant will decide to commit itself in a serious and ambitious way also with the brand founded by Domenico Agusta. Also because KTM’s plans, at a financial level, are quite clear: within the next few years the goal is to achieve full share control of the Italian company.

Pierer’s plan

“I don’t think it will happen this year. But by the end of 2025 MV Agusta will be incorporated – revealed Pierer to the site Speedweek – KTM AG will either own 100% or at least a majority of the shares, something like that. This has always been the intention of both parties.”. The possibility of the great leap into the premier class of two wheels is instead linked to regulatory changes that should be introduced from 2027 and on which evidently the CEO of the Austrian giant pushes a lot.

“MotoGP will develop in the direction in which Formula 1 has also gone Pierer said – as a manufacturer there will be an engine platform like in F1. The teams will then differ in the use of a different chassis, while the drive units will remain identical. So for 2027 I don’t rule out entering MotoGP with MV Agusta as the real brand“. A dream for many Italian two-wheel enthusiasts, who are ready to embrace yet another symbol of our motorcycling together with Ducati and Aprilia.