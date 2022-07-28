Receding gums, fractured teeth, increased salivary flow, localized infections. Not to mention swollen tongue, Ludwig’s angina, bleeding, nerve damage, HIV – it’s really long the list of possible adverse health consequences that a piercing, especially on the tongue, can cause. Real dangers, repeatedly reported in scientific articles. The last of the series, was presented at “EuroPerio10”, the main one World Congress of Periodontology and Implantology organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) recently held in Copenhagen.
“The results suggest that oral piercings, especially on the tongue, negatively affect the adjacent teeth and gums,” emphasizes the research author, Professor Clemens Walter of the University of Medicine in Greifswald, Germany, which adds: “Dentists should inform their patients about the risk of periodontal complications caused by mouth piercings and people with these piercings should be strongly encouraged to remove them“.
July 28, 2022 | 14:54
(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Piercings #tongue #lips #dangerous #removed #save #teeth #gums
Leave a Reply