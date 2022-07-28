Receding gums, fractured teeth, increased salivary flow, localized infections. Not to mention swollen tongue, Ludwig’s angina, bleeding, nerve damage, HIV – it’s really long the list of possible adverse health consequences that a piercing, especially on the tongue, can cause. Real dangers, repeatedly reported in scientific articles. The last of the series, was presented at “EuroPerio10”, the main one World Congress of Periodontology and Implantology organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) recently held in Copenhagen.