They left good feelings in their league debut, but the lack of aim deprived them of getting a better result. Mirandés and Real Oviedo will meet again a few days after doing so in the preseason (follow the game live on AS.com). No one expects the event to resemble what was seen on the Carlos Tartiere turf in a duel that ended without goals. That will be the first objective that both teams look for in Anduva: drill the opposing goal to try to get the first win of the course.

During the week the rojillo club has only formalized the signing of midfielder Javi Muñoz, who arrives on loan, so José Alberto will bet again on the same eleven that faced Alcorcón on the first day. The main doubt lies in the right side. The player on loan from Espanyol, Victor Gomez, could be from the game to the detriment of the Dominican Carlos Julio. Along with the newly incorporated, Mario Barco will be low. The Riojan striker will have to undergo surgery to undergo surgery on his right shoulder.

In the Carbayón box, the first league match left the feeling that Ziganda knows where she wants her team to hurt the rival, but the execution failed. The game was good for most of the clash against Cartagena. However, the Asturians were wrong. Hence the rush to sign striker Blanco Leschuk, who will not be in Anduva yet.

Ziganda prepares some changes in his proposal, with 4-4-2 as the skeleton of the team. Mujica could be one of the novelties as Obeng’s teammate at the top, in search of the goal that Oviedo missed in its premiere. Sangalli is another of those who aims to start After the last weeks getting in tune, he is already on an equal footing with his colleagues. The Blues want to come back with a juicy booty from Anduva.

Previous declarations of the technicians

José Alberto López, Mirandés coach: “We wanted to meet the reserve team players to see what they could contribute in that game. Now we are getting to know each other more and the players are adapting to what we want. We have a team to do because there are people to come. Even in a few How many days will the true potential not be seen “.

About Oviedo: “It is a team made that maintains the structure of last season. It is prepared to compete and score points from the first day. With its latest additions they have increased the level of the squad. The coach has more possibilities at the top.”

‘Cuco’ Ziganda, Oviedo coach: He would sign many games like the day of Cartagena, with more effectiveness. We were a complete team in defense and attack, with many occasions, but that mole of effectiveness remains. We will continue to insist, the important thing is to create opportunities. The idea is to keep making progress. “

About the Mirandés: “It will have nothing to do with it, everything has changed. They are being intense, they push and put you in your field. We will have to compete in intensity and have the opportunities to win the game.”