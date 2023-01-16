Pierce Brosnan’s daughter died in 2013, but few know what the family was forced to face. She was 42 years old

Years have passed since the sad passing of the daughter of the well-known actor Pierce Brosnanbut not everyone knows the tragedy that has struck this family.

Charlotte Brosnan she discovered that she has the same condition as her mother and grandmother. She was only 42 when she decided to get married in secret with Alex Smith. Her heart stopped forever, two weeks later that incredible and unforgettable day.

She was the daughter of Pierce Brosnan’s first wife, whom the actor married in 1980. When the biological father passed away, the star decided to officially adopt ittogether with his brother Christopher.

A few years after taking the surname of one of the most beloved actors, the girl also welcomed her stepbrother: sean.

Unfortunately, in 1987, his mother, Cassandra Harrisdiscovered that she had ovarian cancer, the same fate that had also befallen the mother and grandmother of her children.

She faced him with all her might, but that monster was stronger than her. IS died in 1991at the age of 43.

For Charlotte, losing her mother was hard. She fell in depression and let herself go to the world of addiction.

In 2003, thanks to his great willpower, he followed a path of rehabilitation and managed to get her life back in her hands. She embarked on the same career as her adoptive dad, becoming an actress and is also became a mother of two children: Isabella and Lucas.

Sadly, the cancer came back into her life again, but this time it chose her. She found out she has the same condition of his mother and grandmother.

She fought as hard as she could, but finally gave up. A few days earlier, she had decided to marry her partner and father of her children, with a private ceremony.

The words of actor Pierce Brosnan after the loss of his daughter

IS died June 28, 2013surrounded by her entire family. It was Pierce Brosnan who communicated the sad news: