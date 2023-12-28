Actor Pierce Brosnan has “violated closures and boundaries” and entered on foot “into thermal areas within Yellowstone Canyon closed to hiking.” That is what he is accused of in a criminal file presented last Tuesday, December 26, in a Wyoming District Court (United States). Both citations are minor offenses, but offenses for which the interpreter is summoned to appear in a Wyoming court next January. According to court documents, obtained by People, CNN and other American media, Brosnan would have entered protected areas prohibited to hikers in this American national park on November 1. The film actor of the saga James Bond and other hits like Mamma Mia! He is summoned to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23.

The thermal areas of this national park, created on March 1, 1872 (the first in the world, according to their website), include hot springs, more than 500 geysers, mud areas, travertine terraces and fumaroles. According to Yellowstone website park visitors must follow a series of rules: “Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; no stock is allowed in them; It is prohibited to alter or put objects in thermal characteristics; and it is prohibited to swim, submerge or bathe in waters that are entirely of thermal origin.” Additionally, they must stay on the marked trails at all times, because “the pools are acidic enough to burn your boots.” Rules that not only protect hikers from possible burns if they touch the hot springs, but also the natural and geothermal wealth of one of the most visited national parks in the country, which was discovered in 1807 by Lewis and Clark.

Pierce Brosnan, 70, was in Wyoming last October filming his next project: The Unholy Trinity, a western that was mostly filmed at the Yellowstone Film Ranch, in Paradise Valley, and in which he shares a cast with Samuel L. Jackson, Brandon Lessard and Ethan Peck. As reported by the Daily Mailduring his excursion to the national park (it has almost 9,000 square kilometers) the actor left the authorized trails to try to have a better view of the hot springs in Mammoth Terraces, an area very popular for its colors and activity in its waters, which can reach more than 160 degrees.

According to the National Park Service website, violating the rules of the actor, known for playing James Bond in four films, carries sentences ranging from a fine that can reach $5,000 to six months in prison, and even the prohibition of access to the national park for years. “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” can be read in the section referring to safety measures in the park on the website of the agency in charge of caring for the national parks of the United States. According to NBC News, the thermal features of Yellowstone have caused the deaths of more than 20 people since 1890. At the moment, neither the actor nor his representatives have commented on what happened.